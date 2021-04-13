Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) Short Interest Up 350.0% in March

Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 350.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Balfour Beatty stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,725. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.14. Balfour Beatty has a 12 month low of $5.38 and a 12 month high of $8.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments segments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

