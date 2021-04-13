Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Shares Gap Down to $60.80

Shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $60.80, but opened at $57.76. Bally’s shares last traded at $53.71, with a volume of 31,257 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BALY shares. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Bally’s from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bally’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Bally’s from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Bally’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.91 and a beta of 2.73.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.60. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $118.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.43 million. Bally’s’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bally’s Co. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Marc A. Crisafulli sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total value of $745,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,252.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen H. Capp sold 56,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total transaction of $3,930,354.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 254,510 shares in the company, valued at $17,808,064.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 286,777 shares of company stock valued at $16,703,543. Company insiders own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BALY. Standard General L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $576,212,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Bally’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,760,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Bally’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,815,000. Solus Alternative Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Bally’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,816,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bally’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,294,000.

Bally’s Company Profile (NYSE:BALY)

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

