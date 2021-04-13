bAlpha Trading Down 31.7% This Week (BALPHA)

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. In the last seven days, bAlpha has traded 31.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One bAlpha coin can now be purchased for approximately $799.29 or 0.01259175 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. bAlpha has a total market capitalization of $10.23 million and approximately $769,491.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get bAlpha alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00056445 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00019255 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.58 or 0.00084404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $395.60 or 0.00623220 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00032452 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00037509 BTC.

bAlpha Coin Profile

BALPHA is a coin. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 12,805 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

Buying and Selling bAlpha

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bAlpha should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bAlpha using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for bAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bAlpha and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.