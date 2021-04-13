Banano (BAN) Trading Down 7.2% Over Last Week

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. One Banano coin can currently be bought for about $0.0114 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Banano has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. Banano has a total market cap of $13.79 million and approximately $97,422.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Banano Coin Profile

Banano (BAN) is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,446,352 coins and its circulating supply is 1,211,834,908 coins. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official website is banano.cc . Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

