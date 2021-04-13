Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Announces — Dividend of $0.00

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, April 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0033 per share by the bank on Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th.

Banco Bradesco has decreased its dividend payment by 64.8% over the last three years.

Shares of Banco Bradesco stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.45. 17,313,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,054,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $39.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day moving average of $4.50. Banco Bradesco has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $5.46.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 15.08%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking; and insurance, pension plans and capitalization bonds. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, salary, and interbank deposits.

