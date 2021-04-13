Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) to Issue — Dividend of $0.00

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, April 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 0.003 per share by the bank on Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous — dividend of $0.00227.

Banco Bradesco has decreased its dividend payment by 64.8% over the last three years.

NYSE:BBDO traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.02. The stock had a trading volume of 5,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,369. Banco Bradesco has a 1-year low of $2.58 and a 1-year high of $4.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.31.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 14.39%.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking; and insurance, pension plans and capitalization bonds. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, salary, and interbank deposits.

