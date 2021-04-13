BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Short Interest Down 92.5% in March

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a decrease of 92.5% from the March 15th total of 242,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,414,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS BDORY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.08. 118,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,000. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.37 and its 200-day moving average is $6.14. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a 1 year low of $4.13 and a 1 year high of $7.80. The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.06.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BANCO DO BRASIL/S had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BANCO DO BRASIL/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

About BANCO DO BRASIL/S

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

