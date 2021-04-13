Banco Santander (BME:SAN) Given a €4.30 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) has been given a €4.30 ($5.06) price objective by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SAN. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €2.85 ($3.35) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.10 ($3.65) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group set a €3.35 ($3.94) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €3.00 ($3.53) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €2.97 ($3.49).

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a fifty-two week high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, used vehicle finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; various cards; debt capital market services; and insurance products.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.