Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 34,059 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 427,701 shares.The stock last traded at $5.65 and had previously closed at $5.67.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BSMX shares. HSBC cut shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.79.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 13.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 34,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander MÃ©xico, SA, InstituciÃ³n de Banca MÃºltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander MÃ©xico provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Corporate and Investment Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

