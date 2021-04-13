BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Upgraded to Outperform by Hovde Group

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) was upgraded by research analysts at Hovde Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $36.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Hovde Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.07% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of BancorpSouth Bank stock opened at $30.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.32. BancorpSouth Bank has a fifty-two week low of $17.21 and a fifty-two week high of $35.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.94.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $255.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 150,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 72,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in BancorpSouth Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 81,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. 60.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It accepts various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

