Band Protocol Tops 1-Day Volume of $136.68 Million (BAND)

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 13th. Band Protocol has a total market capitalization of $342.19 million and $136.68 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. One Band Protocol coin can currently be bought for $16.70 or 0.00026450 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Band Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $35.27 or 0.00055872 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00019283 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001584 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.96 or 0.00083897 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.22 or 0.00621307 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00032522 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00038312 BTC.

Band Protocol Coin Profile

Band Protocol (CRYPTO:BAND) is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,494,033 coins. The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol . The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Band Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Band Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Band Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Band Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Band Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.