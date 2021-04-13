Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Hits New 1-Year High at $40.85

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.85 and last traded at $40.85, with a volume of 106 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.21.

Separately, Hapoalim Securities upgraded Bank Hapoalim B.M. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.90.

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. The company offers account-management services, credits for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans, and capital-market activity; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory and retirement planning services; and housing loans.

