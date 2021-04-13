Bank of America Begins Coverage on CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI)

Equities research analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.67% from the stock’s previous close.

CURI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.13.

Shares of NASDAQ CURI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.37. The company had a trading volume of 6,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,429. CuriosityStream has a 1 year low of $7.44 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CURI. American Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the fourth quarter worth about $4,178,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,823,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,642,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter worth $1,138,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter worth $586,000. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

