Bank of America Begins Coverage on NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Stock analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 14.41% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.20.
NortonLifeLock stock opened at $22.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 4.39, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. NortonLifeLock has a 1 year low of $17.98 and a 1 year high of $24.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.62.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NLOK. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NortonLifeLock Company Profile
NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.
