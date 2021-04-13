Bank of America Begins Coverage on NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Stock analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 14.41% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.20.

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $22.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 4.39, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. NortonLifeLock has a 1 year low of $17.98 and a 1 year high of $24.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.62.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 131.80% and a return on equity of 33.48%. The business had revenue of $639.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.24 million. On average, research analysts expect that NortonLifeLock will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NLOK. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

