Bank of America Downgrades Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) to Underperform

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential downside of 17.51% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Lucira Health in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lucira Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get Lucira Health alerts:

NASDAQ LHDX opened at $10.91 on Tuesday. Lucira Health has a one year low of $7.98 and a one year high of $37.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.40.

In related news, major shareholder Epiq Capital Group, Llc acquired 3,461,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $58,849,988.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link

About Lucira Health

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops testing platform that provides molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID- 19 All- In- One Test Kit, that provides COVID- 19 result; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Lucira Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucira Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.