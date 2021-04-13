Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) was upgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $63.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $57.00. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.96% from the stock’s previous close.

BANR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens assumed coverage on Banner in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

BANR stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.33. 145,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,216. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Banner has a 52-week low of $27.76 and a 52-week high of $60.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.14.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. Banner had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 17.88%. The company had revenue of $144.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.41 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Banner will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Steven W. Rust sold 1,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $67,322.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Banner by 7.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 577,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,646,000 after buying an additional 42,186 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Banner during the third quarter worth about $272,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in Banner by 163.9% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 12,505 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Banner by 5.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in Banner during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

