Barclays Boosts Dover (NYSE:DOV) Price Target to $155.00

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Dover from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dover from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.00.

Get Dover alerts:

Shares of DOV stock traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.06. 4,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,776. Dover has a 1 year low of $79.87 and a 1 year high of $141.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.17. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dover will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dover news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $481,061.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,382. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,789,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,488,400,000 after buying an additional 173,483 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,817,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,652,000 after buying an additional 76,966 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,330,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,919,000 after buying an additional 5,904 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,175,000 after buying an additional 270,843 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Dover by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,004,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,869,000 after purchasing an additional 89,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.