Barclays Increases Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target to $85.00

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Barclays from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 6.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.21.

EMR stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.83. 140,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,887,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.22. Emerson Electric has a 12 month low of $46.34 and a 12 month high of $93.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,266,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $825,089,000 after acquiring an additional 273,272 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,674,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,193,000 after buying an additional 767,458 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $411,979,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,058,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,818,000 after purchasing an additional 649,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,651,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,131,000 after purchasing an additional 15,173 shares in the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

