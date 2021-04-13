Barclays Increases Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target to $220.00

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Barclays from $207.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $217.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.59.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $2.01 on Tuesday, reaching $221.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,378. The company has a market capitalization of $70.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.37. Illinois Tool Works has a 52 week low of $148.27 and a 52 week high of $228.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 76.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,526,000 after acquiring an additional 15,824 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 8,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth $601,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,401,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,170,000 after buying an additional 65,298 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $705,000. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

