Barclays Increases NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target to $82.00

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on NEE. Mizuho boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.43.

NEE stock traded up $1.13 on Tuesday, reaching $78.77. 153,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,186,009. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.35 and a 200-day moving average of $77.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $154.50 billion, a PE ratio of 39.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy has a twelve month low of $55.65 and a twelve month high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 14,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $1,102,218.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,245 shares in the company, valued at $12,031,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $452,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,662 shares of company stock valued at $13,677,453 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 297.6% during the fourth quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 34,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 25,716 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 299.0% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 40,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 29,991 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 388.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 23,603 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 296.1% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 227,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,571,000 after acquiring an additional 170,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 298.5% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 449,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,704,000 after acquiring an additional 336,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

