Barclays Increases Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Price Target to $165.00

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) had its price objective increased by analysts at Barclays from $85.00 to $165.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SI. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $80.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.29.

SI stock opened at $162.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Silvergate Capital has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $187.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.78 and a beta of 3.00.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $26.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Silvergate Capital will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott A. Reed sold 55,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total transaction of $7,542,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott A. Reed sold 5,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $350,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,119 shares of company stock worth $15,281,418.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 117,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,703,000 after purchasing an additional 46,724 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 12.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 978,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,086,000 after acquiring an additional 110,672 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter worth $774,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter worth $6,729,000. 56.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

