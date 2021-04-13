Barclays Initiates Coverage on JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN)

Analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 40.96% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on JOANN in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on JOANN in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on JOANN in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on JOANN in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on JOANN in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

Shares of JOANN stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $12.06. 22,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,586. JOANN has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $13.70.

In other JOANN news, CEO Wade D. Miquelon purchased 55,000 shares of JOANN stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Equity Investors V. L.P. Green sold 5,263,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $58,954,940.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 124,550 shares of company stock worth $1,464,168 over the last 90 days.

JOANN Company Profile

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies, including cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

