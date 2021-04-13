Barclays Raises Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target to $330.00

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Barclays from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PH. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.71.

NYSE PH traded down $5.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $315.56. 31,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 958,275. Parker-Hannifin has a 52-week low of $123.32 and a 52-week high of $323.80. The firm has a market cap of $40.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.84. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total transaction of $257,031.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 74,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,556,177.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total transaction of $2,405,935.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PH. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,324,000 after purchasing an additional 43,094 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth $212,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 67.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 131.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 174,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,324,000 after buying an additional 99,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth $215,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

