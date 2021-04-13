Barclays Raises Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $330.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SQ. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Square from $216.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Square from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Square in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.81.

Get Square alerts:

SQ stock traded up $8.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $273.23. 10,524,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,860,190. Square has a 52 week low of $56.63 and a 52 week high of $283.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 433.74, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The business’s revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Square will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,995 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.03, for a total value of $1,084,064.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,241,982.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $21,026,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,162,260 shares of company stock worth $268,017,536. 21.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in shares of Square by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Square during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Square during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.