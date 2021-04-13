Barclays Raises Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target to $47.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 23.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on URBN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $38.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -476.88, a PEG ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.23 and its 200 day moving average is $29.17. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $41.95.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,697 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,957,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 14,708 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 2.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,192 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

