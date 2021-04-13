Barclays Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BCS)

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 14,999 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 8,881% compared to the average volume of 167 put options.

Shares of NYSE:BCS traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.23. The stock had a trading volume of 387,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,366,244. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The stock has a market cap of $44.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.58. Barclays has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $10.42.

Get Barclays alerts:

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 3.22%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Barclays will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.0555 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Barclays’s payout ratio is 4.00%.

BCS has been the topic of several analyst reports. BCS downgraded shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barclays presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Barclays by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,859,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,857 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Barclays in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,422,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Barclays by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,889,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,097,000 after purchasing an additional 225,604 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Barclays by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,839,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,697,000 after buying an additional 46,604 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Barclays by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,850,000 after buying an additional 50,223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.