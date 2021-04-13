Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

OTCMKTS BTDPY opened at $23.23 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.85. Barratt Developments has a 52 week low of $10.67 and a 52 week high of $23.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47.

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

