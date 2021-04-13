Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.44 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) to post sales of $1.44 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Barrett Business Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.48 billion. Barrett Business Services also reported sales of $1.44 billion in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will report full year sales of $6.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.00 billion to $6.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Barrett Business Services.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.28. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion.

BBSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBSI. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 1,499.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,874 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Falcon Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Barrett Business Services stock opened at $70.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.04 million, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.47. Barrett Business Services has a 52-week low of $38.13 and a 52-week high of $77.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.14%.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barrett Business Services (BBSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.