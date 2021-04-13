Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 764,335 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 19,770,713 shares.The stock last traded at $21.39 and had previously closed at $20.99.

GOLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Barrick Gold from $42.50 to $43.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird raised Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays raised Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. National Bank Financial raised Barrick Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.77.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.81%. As a group, research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 19.9% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 285,597 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $5,655,000 after acquiring an additional 47,353 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 22.8% in the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 119,132 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 22,152 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 34.6% in the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 9,236 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth about $3,520,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 14.9% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 33,445 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Company Profile (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

