Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Short Interest Update

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 450.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bavarian Nordic A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BVNRY opened at $15.84 on Tuesday. Bavarian Nordic A/S has a 12-month low of $5.04 and a 12-month high of $17.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.11 and a 200-day moving average of $11.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.33). Bavarian Nordic A/S had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 31.17%. The firm had revenue of $36.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.12 million. Equities research analysts expect that Bavarian Nordic A/S will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Bavarian Nordic A/S Company Profile

Bavarian Nordic A/S develops, manufactures, and commercializes life-saving vaccines. The company offers non-replicating smallpox vaccines under the IMVAMUNE, IMVANEX, and JYNNEOS names; monkeypox under the JYNNEOS name; rabies vaccine for human use under the Rabipur/RabAvert name; tick-borne encephalitis vaccine under the Encepur name; and Ebola vaccine under the MVABEA name.

