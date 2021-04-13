BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) Upgraded by Craig Hallum to “Buy”

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) was upgraded by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $5.00. Craig Hallum’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.76% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, TheStreet raised BBQ from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.
BBQ traded down $1.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,624. The company has a market cap of $112.80 million, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.18. BBQ has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $15.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.47 and a 200-day moving average of $5.67.
BBQ Company Profile
BBQ Holdings, Inc develops, owns, operates, and franchises barbeque restaurants under the Famous Dave's, Clark Crew BBQ, Granite City Food & Brewery, and Real Urban Barbecue names in the United States, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrÃ©e items and side dishes that are prepared using proprietary seasonings, sauces, and mixes.
