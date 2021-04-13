BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) Upgraded by Craig Hallum to “Buy”

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) was upgraded by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $5.00. Craig Hallum’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.76% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, TheStreet raised BBQ from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

BBQ traded down $1.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,624. The company has a market cap of $112.80 million, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.18. BBQ has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $15.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.47 and a 200-day moving average of $5.67.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BBQ stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.91% of BBQ worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 49.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BBQ Company Profile

BBQ Holdings, Inc develops, owns, operates, and franchises barbeque restaurants under the Famous Dave's, Clark Crew BBQ, Granite City Food & Brewery, and Real Urban Barbecue names in the United States, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrÃ©e items and side dishes that are prepared using proprietary seasonings, sauces, and mixes.

