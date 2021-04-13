BCE (NYSE:BCE) Sets New 12-Month High at $46.42

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $46.42 and last traded at $46.40, with a volume of 35914 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.12.

A number of analysts recently commented on BCE shares. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of BCE from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.15.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $41.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. BCE had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.6816 dividend. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in BCE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

