BCE (TSE:BCE) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $55.84

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$55.84 and traded as high as C$58.15. BCE shares last traded at C$57.93, with a volume of 2,643,203 shares.

BCE has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$61.50 to C$59.50 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$59.77.

The stock has a market cap of C$52.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$56.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$55.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.41.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.15 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 3.3800003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 120.65%.

BCE Company Profile (TSE:BCE)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

