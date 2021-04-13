Beacon Securities Comments on Dundee Precious Metals Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:DPM)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) – Investment analysts at Beacon Securities issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dundee Precious Metals in a research note issued on Monday, April 12th. Beacon Securities analyst B. Berhe expects that the mining company will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Dundee Precious Metals’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$14.25 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.25 to C$10.75 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.69.

DPM stock opened at C$8.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.53 billion and a PE ratio of 7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.00 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.71. Dundee Precious Metals has a one year low of C$5.31 and a one year high of C$10.73.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The mining company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$197.86 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.43%.

In related news, Senior Officer David Rae sold 47,300 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.70, for a total value of C$364,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$154,000.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

