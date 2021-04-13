Beacon Trading 14.2% Lower This Week (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for about $2.41 or 0.00003818 BTC on popular exchanges. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and $48,155.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Beacon has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00029344 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001621 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 244.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000846 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000251 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000100 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003564 BTC.

About Beacon

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,608,344 coins and its circulating supply is 523,676 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

