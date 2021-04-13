Beam (BEAM) Market Cap Hits $132.56 Million

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 13th. During the last seven days, Beam has traded up 22% against the dollar. One Beam coin can currently be bought for $1.55 or 0.00002457 BTC on major exchanges. Beam has a total market capitalization of $132.56 million and $59.58 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Beam alerts:

Safe (SAFE) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000668 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 85.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beam Profile

BEAM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 85,796,760 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.