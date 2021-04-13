Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Given a €192.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Bechtle (ETR:BC8) has been given a €192.00 ($225.88) target price by investment analysts at Baader Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BC8. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on Bechtle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Independent Research set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on Bechtle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bechtle in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €159.00 ($187.06) price objective on Bechtle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on Bechtle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €163.88 ($192.79).

Shares of BC8 opened at €164.65 ($193.71) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion and a PE ratio of 35.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €160.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €169.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.04, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Bechtle has a 1 year low of €126.10 ($148.35) and a 1 year high of €190.70 ($224.35).

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

