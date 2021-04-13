Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.61 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) to post $2.61 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.94 billion and the lowest is $2.51 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond posted sales of $3.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full year sales of $9.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.13 billion to $9.29 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.07 billion to $10.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bed Bath & Beyond.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BBBY shares. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.33.

NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $29.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.05 and a 200-day moving average of $24.15. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 2.10. Bed Bath & Beyond has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $53.90.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,181,494 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $411,702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887,565 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,087,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,493,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,567,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,970,983 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,105 shares during the period.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

