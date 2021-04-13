Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Shares Down 4.4%

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) traded down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.63 and last traded at $28.21. 60,624 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 11,892,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Bed Bath & Beyond currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.05 and its 200 day moving average is $24.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBBY. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,181,494 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $411,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887,565 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter worth $53,087,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter worth $42,493,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter worth $30,567,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,970,983 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,105 shares during the last quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.