Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Price Reaches $2,251.63 on Exchanges

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. In the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded 16.5% higher against the US dollar. Beefy.Finance has a market capitalization of $162.12 million and $9.99 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be purchased for about $2,251.63 or 0.03555036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00053443 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.01 or 0.00336313 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00010316 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00025471 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00003799 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00010248 BTC.

NativeCoin (N8V) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00015827 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (CRYPTO:BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

