Beetle Coin Trading Up 32.5% Over Last Week (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 22.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 13th. One Beetle Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Beetle Coin has a total market capitalization of $642,676.31 and approximately $511,961.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded up 32.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Beetle Coin alerts:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000235 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 261,594,514 coins. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beetle Coin’s official website is beetlecoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Beetle Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beetle Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beetle Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.