Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, an increase of 707.7% from the March 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.76. 31,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,291. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $19.21 and a 12 month high of $24.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.20.

Beiersdorf AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of skin and personal care products. The company operates through the following segments: Consumer and Tesa. The Consumer segment concentrates on the international skin and body care markets. The Tesa segment manufactures self-adhesive products and solutions for industry, craft businesses, and consumers.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.