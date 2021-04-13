Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) Short Interest Update

Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 69.2% from the March 15th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of BLWYF stock opened at $45.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.14 and a 200-day moving average of $38.34. Bellway has a 1-year low of $22.95 and a 1-year high of $45.60.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Bellway has an average rating of “Buy”.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

