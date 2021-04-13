Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Major Shareholder Richard P. Bentley Sells 44,238 Shares

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 44,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $2,171,201.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,142,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,055,347.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Bentley Systems stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.97. The stock had a trading volume of 39,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,202. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $54.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.80.
Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $219.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.80 million. Bentley Systems’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Bentley Systems by 1,001.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,718,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,625,000 after buying an additional 1,562,717 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Bentley Systems by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,372,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,610,000 after buying an additional 371,455 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Bentley Systems by 15,065.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,284,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,034,000 after buying an additional 1,276,016 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Bentley Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 581,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,561,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Bentley Systems in the third quarter worth about $11,776,000. 4.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.71.
Bentley Systems Company Profile
There is no company description available for Bentley Systems Inc
