Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Major Shareholder Richard P. Bentley Sells 44,238 Shares

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 44,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $2,171,201.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,142,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,055,347.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bentley Systems stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.97. The stock had a trading volume of 39,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,202. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $54.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.80.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $219.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.80 million. Bentley Systems’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Bentley Systems by 1,001.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,718,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,625,000 after buying an additional 1,562,717 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Bentley Systems by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,372,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,610,000 after buying an additional 371,455 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Bentley Systems by 15,065.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,284,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,034,000 after buying an additional 1,276,016 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Bentley Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 581,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,561,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Bentley Systems in the third quarter worth about $11,776,000. 4.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.71.

