Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Major Shareholder Sells $2,760,776.62 in Stock

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 55,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $2,760,776.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,142,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,546,460.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSY traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $49.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,202. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $54.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $219.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.80 million. Bentley Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 35,900.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 360,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,729,000 after purchasing an additional 359,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $608,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 129.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 288,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,687,000 after purchasing an additional 162,495 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 581,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Finally, XXEC Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $5,645,000. 4.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BSY. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

