Berenberg Bank Analysts Give E.On (FRA:EOAN) a €11.00 Price Target

E.On (FRA:EOAN) has been given a €11.00 ($12.94) price target by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EOAN. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) price target on E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.90 ($15.18) price target on E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Metzler set a €9.40 ($11.06) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. E.On currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €10.69 ($12.57).

Shares of EOAN stock opened at €10.03 ($11.80) on Tuesday. E.On has a 52-week low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 52-week high of €10.80 ($12.71). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €9.08 and a 200 day moving average price of €9.10.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

