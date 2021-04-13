Berenberg Bank Analysts Give E.On (FRA:EOAN) a €11.00 Price Target

E.On (FRA:EOAN) has been given a €11.00 ($12.94) price target by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EOAN. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) price target on E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.90 ($15.18) price target on E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Metzler set a €9.40 ($11.06) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. E.On currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €10.69 ($12.57).

Shares of EOAN stock opened at €10.03 ($11.80) on Tuesday. E.On has a 52-week low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 52-week high of €10.80 ($12.71). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €9.08 and a 200 day moving average price of €9.10.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

