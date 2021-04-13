Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY)

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on HRGLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

HRGLY stock remained flat at $$46.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 96 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52-week low of $35.73 and a 52-week high of $49.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.44. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 1.24.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

