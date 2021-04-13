Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF)

OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup began coverage on OCI in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of OCI in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, ING Group initiated coverage on shares of OCI in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. OCI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OCI stock remained flat at $$21.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. OCI has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $22.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.27.

OCI N.V. produces and distributes natural gas-based products and industrial chemicals to agricultural and industrial customers. It operates through Methanol US, Methanol Europe, Nitrogen US, Nitrogen Europe, and Fertiglobe segments. The company offers anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulphate, methanol, melamine, and diesel exhaust fluid, as well as and other nitrogen products.

