Berenberg Bank Upgrades The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) to Buy

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $40.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on MOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Mosaic from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays upped their target price on The Mosaic from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on The Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Mosaic from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Mosaic from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $31.77 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.82. The Mosaic has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $35.20. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in The Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in The Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Mosaic by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in The Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Mosaic by 2,114.5% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

