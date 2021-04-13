Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Shares Gap Down to $22.56

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.56, but opened at $21.76. Berkshire Hills Bancorp shares last traded at $21.51, with a volume of 334 shares.

BHLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berkshire Hills Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.32 and its 200-day moving average is $17.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.20.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a negative net margin of 102.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $99.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHLB. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $14,466,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $727,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 746.2% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 708,874 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,136,000 after purchasing an additional 625,103 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $9,761,000. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,193,871 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $20,439,000 after acquiring an additional 202,333 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

